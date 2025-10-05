Is Terry McLaurin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Chargers)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been ruled out for Week 5 with a quad injury, the second straight game that the star wideout will be out of the lineup.
The Commanders are getting Jayden Daniels back on Sunday, but he's down two key weapons in Noah Brown and McLaurin at receiver.
It's been a slow start to 2025 for McLaurin, who has just 10 catches for 149 yards in three games. Only two of those games came with Daniels in the lineup, as the second-year quarterback missed time with a knee injury.
With McLaurin out against a tough Chargers defense, the Commanders are going to have to get creative in the passing game. Here's a look at one player that I like in the prop market for this Week 5 matchup.
Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Chargers With Terry McLaurin Out
Zach Ertz OVER 4.5 Receptions (+112)
With Jayden Daniels back under center, Ertz should his role expand a bit in the passing game -- especially with McLaurin out.
This season, Ertz has 14 catches on 202 targets for 149 yards, but he's received 13 targets and made nine catches in the games that Daniels has played in. The veteran tight end finished with six catches in Week 2, and I expect a similar showing on Sunday.
The Chargers are No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass, so I wouldn't be shocked if Daniels is forced to check things down to his security blanket more often than on Sunday. There will be targets to go around the offense whenever McLaurin is out, so I don't mind getting plus odds on this prop for Ertz.
