Is Terry McLaurin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Chiefs)

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has not played since Week 3 of the 2025 season due to a quad injury, but he’s set to return to the lineup on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.
McLaurin is not listed on the team’s final injury report, and he was able to practice in full in the lead up to Monday’s contest.
The Commanders are massive underdogs on Monday with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) out of the lineup, but McLaurin has played a game with backup Marcus Mariota (Week 3) this season.
In that matchup, McLaurin caught three of his four targets for a season-high 74 yards despite playing a season-low 60.3 percent of the snaps due to his quad issue.
Could Monday be a bounce-back spot for McLaurin as he looks to turn his 2025 season around?
Here’s a look at my favorite prop bet for the Commanders wideout in Week 8.
Best Terry McLaurin Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Chiefs
Terry McLaurin OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
This is a tough matchup for McLaurin with Mariota getting the start and the Chiefs ranking sixth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but this number is extremely low for the star wideout.
Even in a down 2025 season to date, McLaurin has 27, 48 and 74 receiving yards in his three games, and he averages 65.3 receiving yards per game for this career.
He should be targeted quite heavily by Mariota, and it’s worth noting that his best game this season came with the veteran under center. If the Commanders fall behind early – like the odds suggest – then McLaurin should be in line for a pretty heavy workload as Washington tries to hang around.
He’s worth a look at this number since he only may need a couple of catches to go OVER.
