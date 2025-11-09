Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa MacMillan popped up on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury, and he's officially listed as questonable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, MacMillan is expected to play through the injury on Sunday.
This is a major lift to a Panthers offense that is looking to move to 6-4 in the 2025 season. Carolina is favored by 5.5 points at home against the Saints, and it's coming off a massive upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.
MacMillan has impressed in his rookie season, as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has 69 targets, 41 receptions, 558 receiving yards and two scores while playing 88.7 percent of the Panthers' snaps.
He should have a major role against a Saints team that has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and only has one win in the 2025 season.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on MacMillan in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Tetairoa MacMillan Prop Bet vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tetairoa MacMillan OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
This season, MacMillan has cleared 48.5 receiving yards in five of his nine games, landing on exactly 48 receiving yards once and putting up at least 46 yards in seven of his nine appearances.
That gives him a really solid floor on Sunday against a New Orleans team that ranks 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and 16th in passing yards allowed.
MacMillan is clearly the No. 1 option in this passing game, as he's been targeted 69 times in nine games (over seven targets per game) and is pushing 600 receiving yards in the 2025 season.
I expect Bryce Young to look for the rookie receiver quite often on Sunday afternoon.
