Texans 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Can Houston Repeat Its Success from Last Year?)
The Houston Texans had a dream season in 2023. The team went from having the second worst record in the NFL to 2022, to finding their franchise quarterback, signing one of the best young head coaches in the league, and making it to the second round of the NFL Playoffs.
Not only was C.J. Stroud the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the rookie quarterback was in the conversation for NFL MVP as he led the Texans to the AFC South title and a playoff win against the Cleveland Browns.
Now, the big question remains; can they repeat their success in 2024?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think are their chances to return to the postseason.
Houston Texans Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes -194
- No +154
Texans Expected to Return to NFL Postseason
Good news, Texans fans. Oddsmakers have faith in your team returning to the playoffs, setting their odds of doing so at -194, which is an implied probability of 65.99%.
Only the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals have better odds than the Texans of making the AFC playoffs next season. As you would expect, they're also favored to repeat as AFC South champions at +105 odds.
The Texans did a great job of building on last year's success while adding plenty of pieces to their roster. They traded for running back, Joe Mixon from the Bengals as well as wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, from the Buffalo Bills. They also signed one of the best defensive free agents in edge rusher Danielle Hunter, giving Will Anderson some help on the defensive line.
One thing working against the Texans is they have the seventh most difficult schedule in the NFL this upcoming season, based on the projected win totals of their opponents. If they can overcome that hurdle, they're going to be in a great spot to return to the postseason next year.
