Texans Super Bowl Odds Stay Stagnant Following Christian Kirk Trade With Jaguars
The Houston Texans made a major move in the trade market on Thursday afternoon, sending their 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for wide receiver Christian Kirk.
The Jaguars had been expected to release Kirk, but instead, he lands in Houston with CJ Stroud and company for the final year of his contract.
The Texans' odds to win the Super Bowl didn't see a change at DraftKings Sportsbook, as they remain at +3000 for next season.
While oddsmakers may not be viewing this move as something that moves the needle for Houston winning the title, this is a big trade for the offense. Adding Kirk gives the Texans a proven veteran option next to Nico Collins.
With Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs suffering season-ending knee injuries last season, Houston's receiver room had a ton of questions entering the offseason. Giving up just a seventh-round pick for a short-term commitment to Kirk is a move worth making for this Houston team that made the divisional round of the playoffs in each of Stroud's first two seasons.
Last season, Kirk was limited to just eight games due to injury. He finished the season with 27 catches for 379 yards and one score. Kirk's best season with the Jags came in the 2022 campaign when he finished with 1,108 receiving yards.
As for the Jaguars' side of this trade, they remain at +10000 to win the Super Bowl, one of the lower marks in the NFL.
