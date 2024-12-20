Texans vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will kick-off this Saturday's double-header.
Early reports this week indicated that Patrick Mahomes may miss Saturday's matchup due to an ankle injury, but his status improved throughout the week and he's now on track to suit up. You can find out the latest odds for the game here, but in this article, I'm going to break down three player props to consider, including an anytime touchdown scorer.
Texans vs. Chiefs Player Prop Bets
- Patrick Mahomes UNDER 225.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Nico Collins Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-118) via FanDuel
- Isiah Pacheco Touchdown (+128) via Caesars
Patrick Mahomes UNDER 225.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Patrick Mahomes to go UNDER 225.5 passing yards is my No. 10 ranked player prop for Week 16:
Not only is Patrick Mahomes banged-up for Saturday's game, but the Houston Texans have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. They lead the NFL in opponent completion percentage, allowing teams to complete just 57.66% of passes. They're also second in opponent dropback EPA and first in opponent dropback success rate
The Chiefs may lean on their run game and when they do throw the ball, Mahomes could struggle.
Nico Collins Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-118)
Nico Collins has been a consistent deep threat for the Texans when healthy this season. He has recorded a receptions of 26 or more yards in eight of his nine starts in 2024 and now he gets to face a Chiefs secondary that has allowed 41 passing plays for 20+ yards and eight passing plays of 40+ yards in 2024.
Isiah Pacheco Touchdown (+128)
With Mahomes dealing with an ankle injury, the Chiefs may lean on their run game. That would also be a smart move considering how strong the Texans secondary has been this season. Attacking them on the ground with Isiah Pacheco would be a smart game plan.
Pacheco has yet to find the end zone since returning from injury, but he's been getting plenty of opportunities, getting 13+ carries in each of the past two games. If he continues to get touches, it's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
