Texans vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 14 (Fade Patrick Mahomes)
The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face each other in a pivotal AFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. If you're looking for some prop bets to get in on for tonight's prime-time matchup, you're in the right place.
Texans vs. Chiefs Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football
- Jayden Higgins OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Patrick Mahomes UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Jayden Higgins OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Jayden Higgins is my No. 8-ranked player prop for Week 14:
Slot receivers have had a lot of success against the Chiefs this season. That's great news for Jayden Higgins of the Texans, who, since Week 10, has seen his route share go up 10%, his targets per route have increased from 0.15 to 0.3, his target share has increased 10.5%, and his yards per route have increased from 1.09 to 2.15. Not only has his utilization increased significantly, but he now has an extremely favorable matchup against the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards (-114)
My No. 5-ranked player prop for Week 14 is for Patrick Mahomes to go UNDER his passing yards total:
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense have an extremely difficult task ahead of them on Sunday Night Football. The Texans' secondary is first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, third in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.6), and fourth in opponent passing yards per game (174). Only two quarterbacks have thrown for 235+ yards against the Texans this season, and I don't think Mahomes is going to join that group as a third.
