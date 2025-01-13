Texans vs. Chiefs Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (Kansas City Set as Significant Home Favorite)
Many people thought we would get to see an AFC West duel in the Divisional Round but the Houston Texans didn't get that memo. Their wild-card win against the Los Angeles Chargers have earned them the right to head to Kansas City and try to upset the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.
The Chiefs will enter this game well-rested. They played their backups in a meaningless Week 18 game and then their entire team got a week off during their BYE. Now, oddsmakers have them set as significant favorites to get through the Texans and advance to the AFC Championship for the seventh-straight season.
Let's take a look at the opening odds for this Divisional Round showdown.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans +7.5 (-105)
- Chiefs -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texans +285
- Chiefs -360
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-112)
- UNDER 41.5 (-108)
Chiefs Are Touchdown Favorites in Rematch vs. Texans
This matchup will be familiar to us football fans. These two teams faced off just a few weeks ago on December 21st with the Chiefs securing the 27-19 victory. The Chiefs were just 3.5-point favorites in that game but the betting market clearly values Kansas City much more now in the playoffs, making the Chiefs 7.5-point favorites on Saturday afternoon.
It's hard to justify a bet against the Chiefs, who have flipped a switch when they get to the postseason on a yearly basis. Kansas City has covered the spread in six-straight playoff games including a perfect 4-0 in last year's postseason.
These two teams faced each other in the Divisional Round in 2020 in what turned out to be one of the best comebacks in postseason history. The Texans got off to a 24-0 early in the first half but the Chiefs stormed back to eventually win by a final score of 51-31.
Will the Chiefs waltz to another win and cover on Saturday?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
