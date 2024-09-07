Texans vs. Colts Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Trust Anthony Richardson)
Can the Houston Texans get the 2024 season started on the right foot?
The defending AFC South champions added Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to an impressive young offense, and they’re looking to get back to the playoffs in CJ Stroud’s second season.
Houston is favored on the road against the Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson, who is making his 2024 debut after an injury-riddled rookie campaign.
The Colts have an interesting offense with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Richardson, but who is the best bet to score this week?
I have a player from each team that bettors will want to target in the anytime touchdown scorer market on Sunday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Colts
- Anthony Richardson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120)
- Tank Dell Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+260)
Anthony Richardson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120)
Injuries limited Richardson to just four games as a rookie, but he totaled four rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone in three of his four games.
Richardson had multiple games with 10 carries (both the games where he played basically the full game), and I expect the young quarterback to get plenty of chances on the ground with Taylor now in the backfield.
The Colts should lean on the running game, and Richardson is slightly better in terms of value (+120) than Taylor (+100) in this market.
Plus, Houston allowed the most rushing scores (seven) to quarterbacks last season.
Tank Dell Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+260)
With Diggs in the fold and Nico Collins fresh off a new contract extension, second-year receiver Tank Dell may be the forgotten man in this offense.
Dell’s rookie season was cut short due to an injury, but he finished with 47 catches for 709 yards and seven scores in 11 games. He showed serious chemistry with CJ Stroud, really coming on over his last four games (catching five touchdown passes in that stretch).
Now, Dell may not have as much of a target share, but he could be the Texans’ best big-play threat down the field. In what should be a high-powered offense, Dell has some serious value compared to Diggs (+195) and Collins (+170) in this market.
