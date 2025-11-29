Texans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13 (Bet on Defense)
The Houston Texans will take on the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 13. If the Colts win, they'll have a stranglehold on the division, but if the Texans pull off the upset, the race for the division crown will become a lot more interesting in the final stretch of the season.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my best prop bets for this divisional showdown.
Texans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets
- Ka'imi Fairbairn OVER 6.5 Kicking Points (-118)
- Michael Pittman UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-115)
- Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown (+325)
Ka'imi Fairbairn OVER 6.5 Kicking Points (-118)
The Texans' red zone offense has struggled in a big way this season. They have the second-worst red zone touchdown percentage this season, scoring on just 44.12% of their red zone trips. That has led to Ka'imi Fairbairn having a busy season. They now face a Colts team that ranks in the top half of the league in red zone defense, so I expect the Texans' kicker to once again have a big game. He's already averaging 9.9 kicking points per game this season, so let's take the OVER on his kicking points at 6.5.
Michael Pittman UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-115)
Michael Pittman Jr. has a tough matchup this week against the best secondary in the NFL. The Texans are allowing a completion percentage of just 58.91%, the third-best mark in the league. They also rank in the top three in virtually every other pass defense metric. The Colts would be smart to keep the ball on the ground, which I'm betting will limit Pittman's receptions.
Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown (+325)
If the Texans' strong secondary has a great performance, Daniel Jones may have to take off with his legs when he drops back to pass close to the goalline. I'm going to take a shot on that, resulting in him scoring a rushing touchdown at +325 odds. He already has five rushing touchdowns this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
