Texans vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Back Indianapolis as Home Underdogs)

Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Texans look to build on its AFC South title in 2023 with a Super Bowl run in 2024 with budding MVP candidate C.J. Stroud. 

The Colts were the biggest opposition to the Texans in 2023, and will look to start its season in style at home. However, with a healthy Anthony Richardson, the Colts are home underdogs against the defending division champs. 

How will it go? 

Let’s check out the odds, our betting preview and a final score prediction

Texans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Texans: -2.5 (-120)
  • Colts: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Texans: -152
  • Colts: +128

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Texans vs. Colts Final Score Prediction

Our betting expert Iain MacMillan believes that the Colts are being overlooked with its healthy franchise quarterback set to lead an already solid roster to an AFC South title. 

Houston is good, but not worthy of being road favorites in Week 1, per MacMillan.

The market is higher on the Texans than I personally am. Don't forget the Colts, with Gardner Minshew as their quarterback, were a fourth down dropped pass away from beating the Texans and winning the AFC South last season.

Houston has become the flashy and sexy team heading into this season, but the Colts almost made some solid offseason moves. Now with Anthony Richardson back and healthy, this team can do enough to keep this game close at home.

Indy is live for the small upset in Week 1, bet accordingly. 

Final Score Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 23

