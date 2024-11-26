Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Houston Texans lost a stunner to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 but now they'll get a chance to bounce back against another AFC South opponent in Week 13 when they take off the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off their BYE.
The Texans are in little danger of falling out of the lead in the division, but they need to find some level of form ahead of the start of the playoffs. Can they bounce back on Sunday?
Texans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -5 (-110)
- Jaguars +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans -218
- Jaguars +180
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Texans vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Texans Record: 7-5
- Jaguars Record: 2-9
Texans vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Texans are 11-2 straight up in their last 13 games vs. Jaguars
- Texans are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC opponents
- Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Jaguars' last seven games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Jaguars' last eight games vs. AFC South opponents
Texans vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Blake Fisher, OT - Questionable
- Folorunso Fatukasi, DT - Questionable
- Ka'dar Hollman, CB - Out
- Jalen Pitre, S - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Maason Smith, DT - Questionable
- Tank Bigsby, RB - Questionable
- Yasir Abdullah, LB - Questionable
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Questionable
Texans vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon: The Texans offense is at its best when Joe Mixon is firing on all cylinders and that's exactly what didn't happen last week against the Titans. He averaged just 1.6 yards per carry, rushing for 22 yards on 14 carries. Houston needs to figure out its run game in a hurry.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence: The Jaguars star quarterback has returned to practice this week, giving fans hope he'll return to action on Sunday. He had a couple of great starts before going down with an injury, including throwing for over 300 yards against the Packers. Can he provide the spark the Jags need?
Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the total instead of a side in this AFC South duel:
Trevor Lawrence returned to practice on Monday meaning there's a chance he returns to the lineup on Sunday to take on the Jaguars' divisional foe. That's enough to make me lean toward the Jaguars, especially considering how great their offense was looking before Lawrence went down with an injury, but their defense is going to keep me away from doing that. Instead, I'm going to take the OVER on a total that's set at a relatively low number of 43.
The Jaguars rank dead last in opponent EPA and 29th in opponent success rate while ranking dead last in opponent yards per play, allowing 6.2 yards per snap. Any game involving a defense that bad shouldn't have a total of 43.
Let's sit back and root for points as the Texans try to bounce back from a tough loss to the Titans.
Pick: OVER 43.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!