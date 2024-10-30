Texans vs. Jets Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9
Touchdowns may not be easy to come by — or predict — on Thursday Night Football with the New York Jets facing the Houston Texans.
Houston is dealing with injuries to Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs at receiver, putting CJ Stroud in a tough spot against a strong New York secondary that features DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner.
Meanwhile, the Jets have been impossible to predict on offense even with Davante Adams, as they’ve turned in some underwhelming showings with unexpected players finding the end zone — like Xavier Gipson in Week 8.
So, who should we bet on to hit pay dirt in primetime in Week 9?
Here are my favorite picks for Texans-Jets.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tank Dell Anytime TD (+175)
- Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-135)
- Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+170)
Tank Dell Anytime TD (+175)
Second-year receiver Tank Dell could be in line for a massive workload going forward after Stefon Diggs was injured in Week 8.
Dell has found the end zone in two of the last three games for Houston, but he’s been inconsistent overall, failing to make a catch in Week 7.
I think this is a week to back him with a chance that he sees WR1 level targets against the Jets. New York has a tough secondary – allowing just six passing scores on the season – but someone has to catch the ball for this Houston offense with Diggs and Collins banged up.
Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-135)
In every game that Joe Mixon has started and finished this season, he’s ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown.
The veteran running back is up to six scores on the season, and he’s carried the ball a whopping 102 times over five games for 503 yards. That’s despite him playing just 47 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 2 due to an injury.
The Jets are allowing a ton of rushing scores this season – 10 to be exact – which bodes well for Mixon. If the Texans decide to lean on the running game with all of their injuries at receiver, Mixon is a must bet to score again in Week 9.
Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+170)
The Davante Adams trade may have led people to believe that Garrett Wilson’s usage would take a hit in the Jets’ passing game, but it hasn’t so far.
Wilson has 17 targets over his last two games, making 10 catches for 174 yards. He had 113 receiving yards in Week 8, but he hasn’t found the end zone since the trade.
I think that could change in Week 9.
Houston has given up 16 passing scores on the season – the fourth most in the NFL. Wilson is a solid value at +170 to score this week.
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.