Texans vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 9
The New York Jets can't afford to lose another game if they want to keep any hope of making the playoffs alive. They have a tough test on Halloween night when they welcome the 6-2 Houston Texans to MetLife Stadium in the Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football.
In what could come as a surprise to some, the Jets are listed as 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total for the game set at 42.5.
Let's take a look at a few player props I like for this AFC showdown.
- Joe Mixon OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Dalton Schultz OVER 4.5 Receptions (+126) via FanDuel
- Aaron Rodgers UNDER 21.5 completions (-111) via BetMGM
Joe Mixon OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via DraftKings
The New York Jets are looked at as having an elite defense, but that's only partially true. Their secondary is one of the best in the NFL but their run defenses leaves a lot to be desired. The Jets currently rank 21st in opponent rush EPA and 24th in opponent rush success rate, leaving the door open for Joe Mixon to have a big performance.
The former Bengal has rushed for 100+ yards in three straight starts and is now averaging 100.6 rushing yards per game this season.
Dalton Schultz OVER 4.5 Receptions (+126) via FanDuel
The Texans are now down another receiver with Stefon Diggs out for the year with a torn ACL. That leads me to believe C.J. Stroud will be forced to lean on his tight end, Dalton Shultz, even more than usual. Shultz is already tied for the most targets amongst healthy pass-catchers on the Texans this season with 38. If those targets keep coming, there's a great chance he hauls in five receptions on Thursday night.
Aaron Rodgers UNDER 21.5 completions (-111) via BetMGM
The Texans secondary is elite. They're second in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.4) and even more importantly lead the NFL in opponent completion percentage, keeping opposing quarterbacks to completing just 53.06% of their throws. That's 6% better than the next best team in that stat.
Rodgers is going to see ghosts on Halloween night, keeping him from hitting 22 completions.
