Texans vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9 (Bet the Jets?)
The New York Jets’ season is hanging in the balance ahead of Week 9, as they’ll host the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
New York is just 2-6 on the season, and it now has to face a 6-2 Houston team that is in the mix for a top spot in the AFC.
Aaron Rodgers and company turned in a disappointing Week 8 showing against the New England Patriots, but can they turn this season around at home,
Houston, who is dealing with injuries to Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins, would love to knock off the Jets to keep building its lead in the AFC South division.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s a final score prediction for this primetime matchup.
Texans vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texans +1 (-110)
- Jets -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: -102
- Jets: -118
Total
- 42 (Over -112/Under -108)
It’s shocking to see the Jets as one-point favorites in this game, as they’re just 2-6 straight up and against the spread on the season. Is this the week they finally turn things around?
Texans vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has not been a fan of the Jets and their chances all season long, but he may have had a change of heart about them in Week 9 in his latest Road to 272 column – where he shares a pick for every NFL game:
Believe it or not, I think the Jets have been better than their record indicates. They've lost every coin flip game they've been in this season which has made their record look worse than it should be. They rank 13th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+0.4), which is one spot above the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (+0.3). There is more to winning football games than moving the ball down the field and preventing the other team from doing so, but there are signs that this team has played better than the public narrative has been.
The opposite could be true for the Houston Texans, who I don't think are as good as their 6-2 record shows. Their offense hasn't been nearly as explosive as they were last season and C.J. Stroud has regressed a small amount from his rookie season. Houston's offense ranks just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Play and 25th in offensive success rate.
The Texans can thank their improved defense for their record, but that's one area the Jets are better in. New York still has an elite defense that could give Houston's offense some issues.
The Jets are small favorites for a reason. I'll back New York to bounce back with a win.
It seems like MacMillan isn’t sold on this Houston offense – which is severely banged up – on the road.
Given New York’s own offensive struggles, the Jets could end up winning this in a low-scoring battle.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 20, Texans 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
