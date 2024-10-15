Texans vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
Two dark horse Super Bowl contenders are set to face-off in an exciting NFL Week 7 showdown when the Green Bay Packers host the Houston Texans.
Both teams are sitting in a playoff spot in their respective conferences. The Houston Texans hold an impressive 5-1 record while the Green Bay Packers sit at 4-2. An impressive win by either team this weekend would put them firmly in the camp of being a bona fide Super Bowl contender.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this interconference matchup.
Texans vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans +2.5 (-102)
- Packers -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texans +132
- Packers -156
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Texans vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans record: 5-1
- Packers record: 4-2
Texans vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Texans' last five games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Texans' last seven games vs. NFC opponents
- Texans are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games played in Week 7
- Packers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 10-5 in the Packers' last 15 games
- Packers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games
Texans vs. Packers Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Robert Woods, WR - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward, S - Questionable
- Kamari Lassiter, CB - Questionable
- Henry To'oTo'o, LB - Questionable
- Azeez Al-Shaair, LB - Questionable
- Laremy Tunsil, OT - Questionable
- Nico Collins, WR - Injured Reserve
Packers Injury Report
- Cooper Kupp, WR - Questionable
- Kamren Curl, S - Questionable
- Braden Fiske, DT - Questionable
- Jordan Whittington, WR - Questionable
Texans vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon: The Texans' running back returned to their lineup in Week 6 and immediately made a big impact, rushing for 102 yards, hauling in two receptions for 30 receiving yards, and finding the end zone twice. His addition takes this offense to the next level.
Green Bay Packers
Jayden Reed: The Packers' No. 1 receiving is starting to establish himself as one of the best in the NFL. He has 27 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns on the season while averaging 16.4 yards per reception.
Texans vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
I'm going to trust the Packers to win and cover the spread on their home field on Sunday. I broke down the pick in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Texans are 4-1 with a couple of impressive wins including a victory over the Bills, but I'm still not convinced how good this team truly is. They've benefited from a relatively easy schedule to start the season with wins over the Patriots, Jaguars, Colts, and a Bears team before their offense started clicking.
Despite that schedule, their offense is just 16th in the NFL in EPA per play and their defense is 10th in opponent EPA per play. They're still a young team that's going to have some hiccups along the way and I think one will come this weekend against a Packers team that seems to be firing on all cylinders.
Not only does Green Bay outrank them in most metrics, including EPA on both sides of the football, but Jordan Love has certainly found his stride after returning from injury. On their home field, they're going to be a tough challenge for any team to face.
I'll lay the field goal with Green Bay.
Pick: Packers -3 (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!