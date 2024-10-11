Texans vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 6 (C.J. Stroud Will Torch Patriots' Secondary)
The Houston Texans are set to take on the New England Patriots in Week 6 action.
Drake Maye will be making his first NFL start on Sunday after being drafted No. 3 overall by the Patriots in the 2024 draft. After Jacoby Brissett failed to find any kind of momentum in the first five weeks, the team decided to see what their rookie can do.
Instead of dealing with the unpredictability of who's going to win this game, let's take a look at betting on some player props instead.
Texans vs. Patriots Players Props
- C.J. Stroud OVER 234.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Ja'Lynn Polk OVER 2.5 Receptions (+115)
C.J. Stroud OVER 234.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Texans' biggest strength on offense is their ability to air the ball out, which lines up well with the Patriots' biggest defensive weakness. New England ranks 26th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.2) and 23rd in opponent Dropback EPA.
Don't let the lack of Nico Collins in the lineup scare you away from having faith in C.J. Stroud to ball out in this AFC matchup. Take the OVER on his pass yards.
Ja'Lynn Polk OVER 2.5 Receptions (+115)
The Patriots' wide receivers haven't seen a ton of targets with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, so I expect Maye to get the start being beneficial for them. If that's the case, it's a great opportunity to buy low on their stock and I'm going to do that by betting on Ja'Lynn Polk to haul in at least three receptions at plus-money.
Polk, a fellow rookie, could prove to have a strong connection with Maye in the coming weeks and three catches isn't a big ask for him on Sunday considering he has seen at least six targets the past two weeks which tells me the offensive playcaller is trying to get the ball in his hands.
I love this prop at plus-money.
