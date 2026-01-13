Texans vs. Patriots Opening Odds for NFL Divisional Round (Low Total in New England)

The Houston Texans went into Pittsburgh and came away with a dominant 30-6 victory to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Things only get tougher from here, though, as they head to New England for a matchup against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots also had an impressive victory of their own in the Wild Card Round, holding the Chargers to one field goal in their 16-3 win.

Which team will advance to the AFC Championship Game?

Let’s get right into the odds for Texans vs. Patriots in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 18.

Texans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans +3 (-118)

Patriots -3 (-102)

Moneyline

Texans +136

Patriots -162

Total

40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The Texans were road favorites in Pittsburgh, but they’re now underdogs in New England. The Patriots are once again favored by around three points in a home playoff game.

New England’s moneyline odds of -162 gives the Patriots an implied probability of 61.83% to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Can Texans Get Another Road Win?

A lot of people questioned how C.J. Stroud and the Texans would hold up as a dome team going on the road to play in Pittsburgh. They may have struggled early on, and the offense didn’t put up a ton of points, but a strong showing from Houston’s offense should quiet the noise around their cold-weather potential, at least for now.

The Texans are now 6-3 on the road this season and head into New England, where the Patriots are 7-3 on the year.

This should be a great battle between two hot teams. The Texans haven’t lost since Week 9, and the Patriots have just one loss since Week 3.

I’d only look to the road team plus the points here, but the under is the stronger play given how these defenses looked in the Wild Card Round.

The winner of this game will either go to Denver or host the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

