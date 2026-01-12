Texans vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
The Houston Texans-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs has the lowest total of the six games this week, but that’s not going to stop us from betting on a few players to find the end zone in this standalone matchup.
Houston has the No. 1 defense in EPA/Play this season, but it has looked vulnerable in recent weeks, especially against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. Can veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers find ways to exploit the Texans now that DK Metcalf is back from a suspension?
On the Houston side, there are going to be chances to beat this Steelers defense through the air, as it allowed the eighth-most passing scores in the NFL last season and was torched in the second half by Lamar Jackson in Zay Flowers in Week 18.
T.J. Watt is back, but the Steelers were just 17th in the NFL in points allowed in the regular season while Houston ranked second.
There may not be a ton of scoring in this game, but I’m looking to capitalize on a few players to hit pay dirt. Here’s a full breakdown of the picks – and the latest odds – for this Monday night showdown.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+150)
- Kenneth Gainwell Anytime TD (+200)
- Connor Heyward Anytime TD (+600)
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+150)
Nico Collins finished the regular season with six touchdown receptions in 15 games, but he has a favorable matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards and eighth-most passing touchdowns (30) in the NFL this season.
Collins caught two scores in Week 15 against Arizona, and he’s been consistently targeted by C.J. Stroud, receiving at least eight looks in nine of his appearances this season.
The Ravens and Flowers were able to exploit some busted coverages by Pittsburgh in Week 18, and I’d expect the Texans to try and get Collins going early in this wild card matchup, as he is by far their No. 1 option on the outside.
Kenneth Gainwell Anytime TD (+200)
Kenneth Gainwell has played over 66 percent of the Steelers’ snaps in back-to-back weeks, and he’s become a focal point of the offense – especially in the passing game – over the last eight weeks.
Gainwell has 51 targets over the last eight weeks, and he found the end zone on the ground in Week 18, his third score in five games.
The veteran running back has eight touchdowns this season, and he touched the ball 13 times in the win over Baltimore in Week 18.
I expect a similar snap share for Gainwell against this elite Houston pass rush, and he could find himself getting more goal-line looks in this playoff matchup.
Connor Heyward Anytime TD (+600)
Speaking of goal-line looks, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward scored a touchdown on a tush push in Week 18, the second time in four weeks where he’s found the end zone on the ground.
So, at +600, I think he’s worth a dart throw against Houston.
With the total in this game at 39.5, the Steelers may want to get aggressive inside the five-yard line on Monday, and Heyward is the clear option if they want to attempt a tush-push type of play.
He’s found the end zone three times this season (once through the air) and has carried the ball nine times in the last four weeks. There are worse bets on the board than Heyward at +600 on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.