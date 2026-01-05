Texans vs. Steelers Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Lowest Total of Weekend in Pittsburgh)
The Pittsburgh Steelers won a crazy Sunday Night Football matchup over the Ravens to take the AFC North crown for the first time since 2020. They’ll look to avoid the fate they suffered that season, though, when they lost to the Browns in the Wild Card Round.
The Houston Texans are going to give them all they have. They’ve won nine games in a row to finish the season 12-5 after a 3-5 start.
This will be the first meeting between these two teams since October of 2023, when Houston won 30-6 at home.
Let’s get right into the odds for Texans vs. Steelers in the Wild Card Round on Monday, Jan. 12.
Texans vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -3.5 (-102)
- Steelers +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texans -175
- Steelers +145
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The red-hot Houston Texans are road favorites by more than a field goal in Pittsburgh on Monday night. The total is the lowest of the weekend at 39.5.
The Texans’ moneyline odds of -175 give an implied probability of 63.64% that they’ll advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs with a road win.
Top Defenses Meet in Pittsburgh
The Texans have had one of the best defenses in the league all season long. They finished with just 17.4 points allowed per contest, just above Seattle’s 17.2 average.
The Steelers had some defensive struggles early in the season, averaging 25 points against in their first seven games. But that’s come down to 23.1 in their last eight games, and 22.0 if you take away the Bears’ 31-point performance. Overall, they allowed 22.8 points per game, right in the middle of the pack.
Both teams are also in the middle of the pack offensively. The Texans averaged 23.8 points per game with the Steelers right there at 23.4. They’ve also both been great in terms of the turnover battle. The Texans had the second-best turnover differential in the league at plus-17 with the Steelers fourth at plus-12.
Taking care of the football and controlling play has been crucial for Houston, who ranks fifth in the league with 31:48 average time of possession per game, while Pittsburgh ranks 29th.
As of now, predicting the next opponent for this matchup’s winner is tough, but they’ll know who’ll be up next when they face off on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.