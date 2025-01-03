Texans vs. Titans Best NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Cade Stover Presents Longshot Value?)
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans Week 18 matchup lacks a ton of juice on the surface, but sometimes these games present opportune betting chances.
While the expectation is that the Texans starters will begin the game as the team seeks momentum ahead of the postseason, the AFC South champs may elect to rest its primary players as the game continues. Meanwhile, the Titans are in the running for the No. 1 pick and have little incentive to win as the team is expected to rotate in both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in Week 18.
With that in mind, here are three anytime touchdown scorer bets to make in Week 18.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Titans
- Chigoziem Okonkwo (+390)
- Robert Woods (+475)
- Cade Stover (+650)
Chigoziem Okonkwo (+390)
With a revolving door at quarterback for the Titans, Okonkwo has found consistency with both Levis and Rudolph under center.
The tight end plays a majority of snaps for the Titans tight end group and has at least six targets in four of the last five games as Tennessee plays out the string of the season.
He is an explosive pass catcher, ripping off a double digit reception in each of the the last 11 games and as the game devolves into a glorified scrimmage late, Okonkwo profiles to be a likely Titans scorer despite the low total.
Robert Woods (+475)
Woods has become the fourth receiver for the Texans as Houston gears up for a postseason run. He played 38% of snaps last week against the Ravens which was far less than Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III.
So, if backups enter the game, I expect Woods to remain part of the rotation with Davis Mills finishing the game. However, Woods should also see a handful of snaps with the starters as he has been all season.
At this number, I believe Woods profiles to be a touchdown threat both early and late, which I can’t say about every player on the Texans roster in this unique matchup.
Cade Stover (+650)
Stover returned from injury against the Ravens, playing 34% snaps and should continue to trend upwards in this Houston pass catching group.
While he only has one touchdown on the season, Stover had multiple targets in five of the previous six games, including a touchdown grab. With backups possibly getting extended run, Stover profiles to be the primary tight end to take reps from Dalton Shultz.
At long odds, I’ll take a flier on Stover.
