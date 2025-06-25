Texans Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Houston Faces Tougher Road to Repeat 10-Win Season)
The Houston Texans have won the AFC South in back-to-back years, posting a 10-7 record in each of them.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans are much to thank for the drastic improvements as both of them came to the Texans in 2023.
Though the AFC South has been arguably the worst division in football during this time. Let’s look into how the Texans should fare in 2025 again.
Houston Texans Win Total
- Over 9.5 (+105)
- Under 9.5 (-125)
Texans Remain Highest Win Total in AFC South
With two playoff wins in as many years as head coach, Ryans is a sound enough presence in Houston to trust another winning campaign amongst a division of rebuilding teams.
Stroud faced a tough situation for much of 2024, particularly late in the season, as three key receivers missed significant time due to injuries. With Nico Collins and Tank Dell now healthy and Christian Kirk brought in to replace Stefon Diggs, Stroud enters 2025 with a much more reliable receiving corps.
He wasn’t quite as efficient as he was in his rookie year, recording 381 fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns. A lot of the Texans’ fate rides on whether he can return to premiere status in 2025.
Houston also made moves to bolster the offensive line through both trades and the draft, but the overall roster improvements don’t seem substantial enough to confidently lock in a 10-win season. A bit of regression out of the gate could be possible with a challenging first-half schedule that includes matchups against the Rams, Buccaneers and Ravens. Plus, a late season loss to Tennessee suggests that perhaps there could be more tough fights in divisional games despite Houston’s 5-1 AFC South record last year.
