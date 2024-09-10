Texas A&M vs. Florida Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Texas A&M’s season got off to a shaky start in a home loss to Notre Dame, and after a week of beating up on an FCS foe, it is back in the focus of college football with a road trip to Florida.
The Gators turned to freshman quarterback DJ Lagway in place of the injured Graham Mertz and the former five-star recruit dazzled against Samford. It’s to be determined if Mertz will be cleared from his concussion to play against the Aggies, but Lagway showed his capability, can he follow it up against a stingy SEC defense?
What about the new look Aggies’ offense? Weigman struggled vs. Notre Dame but will face a softer defense in Florida, albeit on the road to open SEC play.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: -4.5 (-114)
- Florida: +4.5 (-106
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -178
- Florida: +146
Total: 46.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas A&M vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 14th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M Record: 1-1
- Florida Record: 1-1
Texas A&M vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Conner Weigman: Weigman wasn’t used all that much against McNeese, so it’s still be determined how much better he can be in Collin Klein’s offense after a dismal effort against Notre Dame. However, this Gators defense is quite vulnerable over the top, evident in Miami’s 41-17 romp in ‘The Swamp.’ Can Weigman get on track and turn around the Aggies season?
Florida
DJ Lagway: Lagway, the true freshman, passed for 456 yards in the win against Samford, a nice tune up game for potentially seeing action against Texas A&M to kick off SEC play. While Mertz may be able to play, Billy Napier said he may split time between the two. If both play, Lagway’s ability to stretch the defense vertically could be the difference in a low total matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
The idea of Lagway starting raises the ceiling of Florida, he gives the team more options on offense, but it also lowers the floor, as he is a true freshman quarterback going up against an elite defense in Texas A&M.
However, if the team is going to split time between both quarterbacks, there can be more mistakes and the volatility of the game will go up.
Further, Florida’s defense still has plenty of concern, as this can be a great spot for Weigman to find his form against an SEC defense. The Gators defense was outside the top 100 in explosive play rate allowed, and the small sample of the Miami game doesn’t inspire confidence in the home team moving forward. The Gators allowed nearly eight yards per play against the Hurricanes.
With some more questions in this one then I’d like, I believe the over has some value at a low number. Texas A&M can rack up yards in this one and look to get right after a slow start on offense against Notre Dame. If the team gets up big, Napier will go to Lagway, who can add to scoring for either team with his big play capability, but also possible mistakes in terms of turnovers.
PICK: OVER 46.5
