Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 23

There are several big games in the Southland Conference on Monday night, including a matchup between the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

While both teams are highly unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament given their current records, a win by either team would improve its mark in the conference standings. Entering Monday’s game, Southeastern Louisiana is just 5-14 in conference play while the Islanders are 10-9 and in the mix for a top-four spot.

Oddsmakers have set the Islanders as road favorites on Monday night, but they’re three games under .500 (6-9) on the road this season.

These teams did meet back on Jan. 17, with the Islanders picking up a 12-point win at home.

Here’s a look at the latest betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Monday’s action.

Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M-CC -1.5 (-115)

SE Louisiana +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texas A&M-CC: -142

SE Louisiana: +120

Total

130.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: University Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana Key Player to Watch

Nick Shogbonyo, Guard, Texas A&M-CC

The leading scorer for the Islanders, Nick Shogbonyo had 14 points and four boards in his last meeting with Southeastern Louisiana, leading his team to a double-digit win.

Now, Shogbonyo is looking to build on a 20-point game he had against McNeese in his last outing, although the team dropped that contest. Shogbonyo is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana Prediction and Pick

The Islanders already have a win over Southeastern Louisiana this season, and I think they’re in a good spot to pick up a win on the road on Monday.

The Lions have struggled all season long, going 5-14 in conference play and just 5-6 at home overall, so I don’t think they should be just 1.5-point underdogs in this matchup.

KenPom has Southeastern Louisiana as the No. 291 team in the country, and it ranks just 336th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Texas A&M-CC isn’t a much better offensive team (298th in adjusted offensive efficiency), but it does rank in the top-100 in adjusted defensive efficiency. That helped the Islanders beat the Lions earlier this season, as they allowed just 56 points in their 12-point win.

The Islanders are also playing pretty well in conference action, going 10-9. I think they snap their two-game skid on Monday night.

Pick: Texas A&M-CC Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

