Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Saint Mary's Gaels fell short against Santa Clara in the West Coast Conference semifinals, but they did enough to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. As a No. 7 seed, they'll take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the Round of 64.

Texas A&M got off to a strong start to its season, but stumbled in the second half. Still, wins against the likes of Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and Kentucky were enough to get them to the big dance.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Round of 64 showdown.

Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +2.5 (-102)

Saint Mary's -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +132

Saint Mary's -160

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): truTV

Texas A&M Record: 21-11

Saint Mary's Record: 27-5

Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

Texas A&M is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. West Coast Conference teams

Saint Mary's is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 10-3 in Saint Mary's last 13 games

Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's Best Prop Bet

Paulius Muraukas 20+ Points (+112)

If there's one thing that Saint Mary's should be able to find success doing, it's feeding the rock to Paulius Muraukas to hammer Texas A&M down low. The Aggies rank just 240th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 53.1% from two-point range. That could lead to Muraukas having a big game.

Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's Prediction and Pick

Saint Mary's always disappoints in the NCAA Tournament, failing to make it to the Sweet 16 in eight straight appearances. Gonzaga being in that conference has caused the other teams in the West Coast Conference to be overhyped, including the Gaels.

Texas A&M is better than its record indicates. The Aggies rank 63rd in the country in effective field goal percentage and 152nd in defensive efficiency, all while playing in an extremely deep SEC. They also rank 55th in effective possession ratio, finding ways to create extra scoring chances through rebounding and turnovers.

The Gaels will disappoint in the Round of 64 once again.

Pick: Texas A&M +2.5 (-102)

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