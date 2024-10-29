Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Texas A&M is in a firm position to be in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, but it must avoid a minor upset at South Carolina to remain in good standing.
After an excellent second half from backup quarterback Marcell Reed and the Texas A&M defensive line, the Aggies now travel to face an elite defense in South Carolina that will look to play spoiler in the team’s quest for a CFP berth.
Texas A&M hasn’t announced a starting quarterback for this one after QB1 Conner Weigman was benched during the LSU victory, but we are eyeing the over/under for our best bet.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-118)
- South Carolina: +2.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -146
- South Carolina: +122
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 2nd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M Record: 7-1
- South Carolina Record: 4-3
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Marcell Reed: Reed has plenty of experience this season, stepping in for Conner Weigman already this season, and he turned the game on its head vs. LSU with his ability to open up the QB-run game for the Aggies. Reed only passed the ball twice against the Tigers but ran the ball nine times for 62 yards and three touchdowns. However, he will face a far better rush defense that can game plan for his play style in South Carolina.
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers: The Aggies freshman quarterback has been a streaky passer this season, completing only 62% of his passes for 968 yards, but he is a difficult player to bring down. He has rushed the ball eight or more times in every game this season but has also taken plenty of sacks. Against an elite Texas A&M defensive line, Sellers must be protective of the football and quick in the pocket.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
This game sets up to be a defensive struggle between two rush-first teams that have elite defensive line play.
Whether it’s Reed or Weigman under center for the Aggies, the team is focused on the ground game. The team is top 10 in rush rate this season, and if the team goes with Reed, it will be even more grounded with the zone read game playing a big role.
However, with a full week to prepare for the quarterback keeper, South Carolina’s elite defensive line can keep a lid on it. The Gamecocks are top 10 in yards per carry allowed this season.
On the other side, South Carolina's offensive line is horrific, especially in SEC against elite defensive lines. The team has allowed the second most sacks in the country this season and is outside the top 100 in EPA/Play. With no deep passing game, Texas A&M can rush LaNorris Sellers early and often.
This game will likely be dictated by field position and who avoids the catastrophic error.
I expect the clock to be moving throughout this contest, but especially in the first half as each team looks to ease into this game and avoid falling too far behind.
PICK: First Half Under 22.5
