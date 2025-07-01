Texas, Penn State, and Clemson Receiving Massive Bets to Win 2025 College Football National Championship
We're quickly approaching the 2025 College Football season, and bettors across the country are starting to bet on who they think will win this season's National Championship.
The defending champions are the co-favorites at BetMGM at +500, but it's three other teams who have received massive bets to win it all this season. First, let's take a look at the odds, and then I'll break down which teams bettors are loving this offseason.
2025 CFB National Championship Odds
- Ohio State +500
- Texas +500
- Georgia +650
- Penn State +800
- Oregon +850
- Clemson +900
- Notre Dame +1400
- Alabama +1500
- LSU +1500
- Michigan +2200
- Ole Miss +2500
- Tennessee +3000
- Texas A&M +3000
- Miami +3000
- South Carolina +4000
- Florida +4000
- Oklahoma +5000
Texas, Penn State, and Clemson Seeing Big Bets to Win National Championship
According to Ben Fawkes on X, Texas, Penn State, and Clemson have all received six-figure bets to win the National Championship, all placed by the same Arizona-based bettor.
All three teams made the 2024 edition of the College Football Playoff. Texas beat Clemson in the first round, eventually losing to the National Champion Buckeyes in the semifinals. Penn State got by SMU and Boise State to start off their playoff run, but fell by a field goal to Notre Dame in the semifinals.
The top storyline for the Longhorns this season, and one of the biggest storylines in College Football as a whole, will be the play of quarterback Arch Manning. He's expected to take over the starting role from the opening week, and if Texas can win its first national championship since 2005, he'll play a massive role in their success.
Meanwhile, Penn State is going to try to finally get over the hump. They've slowly improved through the years under head coach James Franklin, but have failed to show up in key moments in the biggest games. This season will be the best chance they've had in a while to win it all.
Finally, the bettor is also looking at the Clemson Titles. They're a few years away from their glory days when they won national championships in both 2016 and 2018, so this bettor is hoping that Dabo Swinney can lead this team back to championship form.
