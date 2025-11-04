Texas vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
The top two incoming freshmen have already made their college basketball debuts this week and the third-ranked prospect is set to play in his first official game on Tuesday. Cameron Boozer and No. 6 Duke will face Texas as major 9.5-favorites to open up the season.
Boozer looked extremely dominant in the pair of exhibition games he appeared in, but now his stats will really count. The Blue Devils have added some transfers to help out the first-year forward, but can also count on returners like Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba. The Longhorns will have their work cut out for them after losing their leading scorer Tre Johnson to the 2025 NBA Draft.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Texas vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas +9.5 (-114)
- Duke -9.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Texas: +390
- Duke: -530
Total
- 153.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Florida vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 4
- Time: 8:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center (Charlotte)
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Record: 0-0
- Duke record: 0-0
Texas vs. Duke Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Duke Best Prop Bet
- Cameron Boozer OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+112)
Boozer notched a pair of double-doubles against Tennessee and UCF. He racked up 35 rebounds in the two contests and was especially impressive when he hauled in 23 rebounds against the Volunteers. Two Texas centers have been dealing with injuries that kept them from participation in preseason scrimmages and it’s clear that Boozer is making a concerted effort to be Duke’s most productive glass cleaner. Expect another strong rebounding performance from Boozer.
Texas vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Injuries in the frontcourt will likely lead to a major loss for Texas here. The Longhorns participated in two closed-door scrimmages ahead of the regular season and reportedly lost to TCU by 19 points in one of those matchups.
We don’t have the information on how Texas played against SMU in its other scrimmage, but one result is enough to go on ahead of a matchup with one of the nation's top-10 teams.
Duke has already knocked off a top-20 team ahead of this season and can cover again on a neutral court that will likely mostly consist of North Carolinians.
Pick: Duke -9.5 (-106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
