Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
The Red River Showdown goes down on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl between two heated rivals when Texas and Oklahoma meet.
While this is the first season for each team in SEC play, this is a long standing rivalry and typically a thrilling affair. This season, Texas enters as a considerable favorite as Oklahoma’s offense has sputtered through the early part of the season. However, with the team handing quarterback duties to freshman Michael Hawkins, can he put a scare into the National Championship contending Texas Longhorns?
The Longhorns are expected to get its quarterback back from injury, Quinn Ewers, can the team take care of business against OU after an upset loss last season?
Here’s the odds, key players and our best bet for this one.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas -3 (-110)
- Oklahoma: +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas: -170
- Oklahoma: +140
Total: 64.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Texas vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas Record: 5-0
- Oklahoma Record: 4-1
Texas vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Texas
Quinn Ewers: The junior quarterback is expected to return from an oblique injury that cost him the last two games for the Longhorns in the Red River Showdown. Ewers has completed 73% of his passes so far this season with eight touchdowns to two interceptions. Last season in the Red River Showdown, he completed 31-of-37 passes for 346 yards but had two interceptions in the loss.
Oklahoma
Michael Hawkins: The freshman has stepped in for Jackson Arnold and navigated a stunning comeback win against Auburn ahead of the team’s bye week. A dual-threat who will be used as a rusher, he had 14 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown against Auburn, can the Sooners find answers against a tough Texas defense? Last season, OU used Dillon Gabriel as a rusher, he ran for over 100 yards, in the Sooners’ upset against Texas.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
The Longhorns enter as massive favorites in this one, and for good reason, as its fair to question how Oklahoma moves the ball effectively against the Longhorns defense.
The injury report will be important for the Sooners, who have been down key offensive players for weeks on end, including star wide receiver Deion Burks and a handful of offensive lineman. Out of a BYE week, a healthier offense can potentially provide enough wrinkles and explosiveness to test a Texas team that hasn’t faced a competent offense to date.
The Sooners have been elite on the defensive side of the ball, ranking inside the top 20 nationally in EPA/Play, but looking back at last years result, I give the edge to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian against OU head coach Brent Venbales.
While Venables was able to put his defense in position to turn the Longhorns over three times, Sarkisian’s offense still put together an incredibly impressive offensive showing. With a healthy Ewers and a BYE week to prepare, I believe we can see points go up on the board in this one.
OU may keep this close, as this rivalry game always seems to have moments of brilliance form both teams, but my favorite look is on the over with each team getting extra time to get healthy and scheme up a handful of explosive plays.
PICK: OVER 49
