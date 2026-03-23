Texas vs. Purdue Opening Odds, Preview for March Madness Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 will begin on Thursday night when the Purdue Boilermakers take on the Texas Longhorns in a Big Ten vs. SEC showdown.

The Longhorns are the only double-digit seed to advance to the Sweet 16. They scraped by NC State in the First Four, and then went on to upset both BYU and Gonzaga. Can they pull off another upset to secure an Elite Eight berth? Let's take a look at the opening odds.

Texas vs. Purdue Opening Odds for Sweet 16

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas +7.5 (-102)

Purdue -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Texas +285

Purdue -365

Total

OVER 148.5 (-115)

UNDER 148.5 (-105)

Purdue is the third-biggest favorite of the Sweet 16. Only Arizona (against Arkansas) and Michigan (against Alabama) are bigger favorites to advance to the Elite Eight.

Texas vs. Purdue Preview

No team has had a better past few weeks than the Boilermakers. Purdue finished in sixth place in the Big Ten, but then went on a run to win the Big Ten Tournament, culminating in a win in the final against the Michigan Wolverines, and have since cruised past both Queens and Miami to make it to the Sweet 16.

This is a fascinating matchup in that both teams are great shooting squads, but struggle defensively. They rank inside the top 75 in effective field goal percentage, but outside the top 150 in defensive efficiency. Purdue is a better version of Texas, ranking above the Longhorns in both those metrics.

With that being said, anything can happen in the Sweet 16 between two teams that have been playing the best basketball of its season. We also have a fascinating matchup between two guards in Dailyn Swain of Texas and Braden Smith of Purdue.

This game could end up being closer than the spread indicates.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $3,000 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets for losing bets for 10 consecutive days.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!