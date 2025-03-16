The Players Championship Playoff Odds: Rory McIlroy vs. J.J. Spaun Prediction
Gone are the days of the Monday playoff at the U.S. Open, but we’re in for a special treat Monday as Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will play in a three-hole aggregate playoff with the Players Championship on the line.
Bad weather caused the PGA Tour to send all golfers out in threesomes early Sunday, but they couldn't avoid a delay due to thunderstorms. Three hours later, golfers went back on the course at 5:15 p.m. ET, knowing that if it does end in a tie, the playoff would have to be pushed to Monday due to lack of daylight.
That's exactly what happened.
McIlroy and Spaun finished tied at 12 under par after 72 holes of golf. The two golfers will tee off in a three-hole aggregate playoff Monday starting at 9 am E.T. The playoff will consist of holes 16, 17, and 18. If it is still tied after those three holes, they'll play sudden death on holes No. 17, 18, and 16 in that order.
Let's take a look at the live odds to win the Monday playoff and then I'll give you my pick.
Rory McIlroy vs. J.J. Spaun Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Rory McIlroy -165
- J.J Spaun +130
Rory McIlroy vs. J.J. Spaun Prediction
I gave out Rory McIlroy at +750 to win the Players before the final round, and if you jumped on that with me, the smart thing to do would be to hedge that bet with a wager on Spaun at +130.
If you didn't get in on that bet with me, I still recommend McIlroy at -165. There's no real need to overthink this play. We have the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world with 27 PGA Tour wins in his career in a high-pressure situation against a golfer with one PGA Tour win and a history of struggling with the mental side of the game.
If you want some data to back that pick up, McIlroy has outgained Spaun in every area this week, outside of strokes-gained around the green, arguably the most volatile of the four major strokes-gained areas. McIlroy has been the better putter and, more importantly, the better ball-striker of the two. He gained an impressive +2.96 strokes with his approach play in Sunday's round.
If this was a one-hole playoff, Spaun may be able to pull something off, but across three holes I have no fear laying the number with McIlroy.
Pick: Rory McIlroy -165 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!