The Showdown Betting Preview: PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf Odds and Prediction
Ever since LIV Golf sniped some of the best golfers in the world from the PGA Tour, golf fans have been begging for a PGA Tour vs. LIV event. While it's not the Ryder Cup-style tournament we were hoping for, we do have an intriguing showdown between some of the best each organization has to have in this week's "The Showdown".
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour will take on Brooke Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in an 18-hole matchup with $10 million in cryptocurrency on the line.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this event, including my prediction.
The Showdown Odds
- Team PGA Tour (Scheffler/McIlroy): -150
- Tean LIV Golf (DeChambeau/Koepka): +125
At -150 odds, Scheffler/McIlroy have a 60% improbability of winning the event.
How to Watch "The Showdown"
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Shadow Creek Golf Club, Las Vegas
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
"The Showdown" Format
The 18-hole matchup will feature three different formats with each spanning across six holes. The first six holes will be best ball, also known as four-balls. The second six holes will be alternate shot. The final six holes, should the match need all 18 holes, will be singles.
"The Showdown" Prediction and Pick
I'm going to lean with the favorites in the Showdown almost solely due to their recent form. Both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are fresh off wins ahead of Tuesday's event. McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship last month and Scottie Scheffler captured his ninth victory of 2024, winning the Hero World Challenge. Not only is the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world coming off his win, but his new claw grip led to his best-putting performance of the year. If his putting becomes a strength of his, he's going to be near invincible.
Neither Koepka nor DeChambeau are coming into the competition in as good of form. Koepka's last start was a T10 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships in October and DeChambeau hasn't teed it up since the LIV Team Final-Stroke Play in September.
Koepka and DeChambeau can't afford to have any level of rust if they want to hang with Scheffler and McIlroy in a team competition.
I'll back the favorites to get the win on behalf of the PGA Tour.
Pick: McIlroy/Scheffler -150
