Thunder Are Massively Favored to Win Title in Latest NBA Finals Odds
If there was any concern with the Oklahoma City Thunder and their title chances after losing Game 1, it should be gone now.
OKC -- the top team in the NBA during the regular season -- dominated the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Wednesday night, scoring 149 points in a 43-point win. The series is now even at one game apiece heading into Friday's Game 3 matchup in Denver.
The Thunder slipped a bit in the odds to win the NBA Finals after Game 1, falling to +175, but they remained the favorite in the market. Now, after winning Game 2 in commanding fashion, OKC is up to +130 to win it all and no other team is closer than +310.
Here's a look at the latest odds.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +130
- Boston Celtics: +310
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- New York Knicks: +1300
- Indiana Pacers: +1500
- Denver Nuggets: +1700
- Golden State Warriors: +2500
Oklahoma City Thunder has a clear lead in this market, especially when it comes to implied probability. at +130, OKC has an implied probability of 43.48 percent to win the title while the next closest team (Boston, which is dow 0-2 to the Knicks) has just a 24.39 percent chance to win it all.
During the regular season, the Thunder were No. 1 in record (68-14), net rating and defensive rating. After collapsing down the stretch in Game 1 against Denver, the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander left very little doubt in Game 2.
Oddsmakers currently have OKC as a -450 favorite to win this series, but Game 3 will be a big one for both sides. With a win, the Thunder will likely see their odds jump forward again, but a loss would make things a lot murkier for he No. 1 seed in the West. Ultimately, OKC just needs one win to reclaim home court in this series, which would undoubtedly keep it as the favorite in the West.
