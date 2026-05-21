Thunder Jump Back to Odds-On Favorites to Win NBA Finals After Taking Game 2 vs. Spurs

The defending champs were nevery going down easy in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30 points in Game 2) and the Oklahoma City Thunder rebounded from their Game 1 loss to the San Antonio Spurs to even the series before it shifts to San Antonio for Game 3 on Friday night.

As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings have moved the Thunder to -110 to win the NBA Finals this season, up from +125 after Game 1. So, OKC is back to being an odds-on favorite, where it has been for most of the 2026 postseason.

The biggest change from Game 1 was SGA's effectiveness for OKC, as the two-time league MVP shot 50 percent from the floor and dished out nine assists to lead the way on Wednesday night. However, the Thunder also displayed a different game plan on the defensive end of the floor, putting big man Isaiah Hartenstein on Victor Wembanyama more to rough him up.

Wemby still finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds in the game, but he wasn't nearly as dominant as he was in Game 1.

The Thunder were favored in Game 2 -- so the win isn't a major surprise -- but we're now set up for a rather long series in the Western Conference Finals. San Antonio is set as a 1.5-point favorite at home in Game 3, a sign that oddsmakers view that matchup as a true toss up.

There are some injury concerns on both sides to be aware of, and the Spurs moved from +155 to +210 to win the Finals because of them.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper (hamstring) left Game 2 and did not return while De'Aaron Fox (ankle) was ruled out for the second game in a row. On the OKC side, Jalen Williams (hamstring) appeared to re-aggravate the injury that has kept him out for most of the team's playoff run in 2026.

After playing a double-overtime game on Monday and hard-fought game on Wednesday, these teams may already be experiencing some fatigue in this series.

Still, both squads are well ahead in the odds to win the Finals compared to the Eastern Conference teams remaining, as the New York Knicks (+425) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+3000) are both expected to be underdogs in any potential Finals matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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