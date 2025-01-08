Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 8
Arguably the matchup of the 2024-25 NBA season to date takes place on Wednesday night, as the 31-4 Cleveland Cavaliers host the 30-5 Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN.
Cleveland is favored in this game by 2.5 points, but the Thunder have won 15 straight games (outside of their NBA Cup Final loss to Milwaukee which doesn’t count to their record), including wins over Boston and New York on Friday and Sunday.
These two teams rank No. 1 (OKC) and No. 2 (Cleveland) in the NBA in net rating, and they have the two best records against the spread in the NBA. It literally doesn’t get much better than this.
Chet Holmgren is still out for the Thunder, but OKC has gone on this 15-game streak without him entirely – and without Alex Caruso for half of the games.
Meanwhile, the Cavs are on a winning streak of their own, picking up a 10th straight victory on Sunday against Charlotte.
Here’s how I’m betting on this matchup, including the latest odds, best player props and a prediction for the winner of Wednesday’s showdown.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder +2.5 (-115)
- Cavs -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Thunder: +120
- Cavs: -142
Total
- 230 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Thunder record: 30-5
- Cavs record: 31-4
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Alex Caruso – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Dillon Jones – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- JT Thor – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Isaac Okoro – questionable
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
SGA has been on a tear on this 15-game winning streak, averaging 33.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3.
SGA has at least 33 points in four of his last five games, and while he’s playing the No. 7 defense in the NBA, the Cavs don’t have a guard that matches up well with him. Honestly, there isn’t a great matchup across the NBA for the NBA MVP favorite.
I’ll bet on SGA’s hot streak continuing tonight.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+100)
Evan Mobley should be in line for a big game on the glass against a small Oklahoma City frontcourt (outside of Isaiah Hartenstein).
Mobley is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game this season, clearing 9.5 rebounds in 15 games. However, OKC ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game, so the Cavs bigs of Mobley and Jarrett Allen should thrive in this game.
Mobley is set at the lower rebound prop, so I’ll back him to go OVER on Wednesday.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Cleveland has only lost one game at home this season, and it’s been absolutely dominant from the jump in the 2024-25 campaign.
But, I’m fading them tonight.
OKC is coming off two of the most impressive wins of the season, making second-half comebacks against the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at home – holding Boston to just 27 points in the second half on Sunday.
Now, both of these teams enter this matchup with two days off, and I think that benefits an OKC team that has played one extra game (due to the NBA Cup) over the last month.
This should be a terrific game, but the Thunder’s No. 1 defense is where they have the edge. OKC has a defensive rating of 102.7, nearly four points better per 100 possessions than any other team in the league.
I also am worried about the Cleveland defense matching up with SGA and Jalen Williams, as they lack elite wing defenders on their roster.
I’ll take OKC as an underdog, a spot that it is 1-0 against the spread in this season – winning that game by 15 points.
Pick: Thunder Moneyline (+120)
