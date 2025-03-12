Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 12
A potential NBA Finals preview on Wednesday night?
The Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 12 for their final regular-season meeting between these teams, and fans should expect this to be a close one. OKC won the first meeting between these teams, but both of these squads have been rolling on the offensive end as of late.
Boston has won five games in a row and eight of its last 10 while the Thunder are coming off a loss on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets.
Boston is favored in this game at home, but should bettors trust the C’s to take down the West’s top team?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder +3.5 (-110)
- Celtics -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: +140
- Celtics: -166
Total
- 229 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Thunder record: 53-12
- Celtics record: 47-18
Thunder vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – available
- Dillon Jones – out
- Jalen Williams – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – probable
- JD Davison – out
- Miles Norris – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
Thunder vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Aaron Wiggins OVER 13.5 Points (-130)
With Jalen Williams out, there’s a chance that Aaron Wiggins will slide into the starting lineup for OKC. As a starter this season, Wiggins is averaging 14.0 points on nearly 11 shots per game.
Wiggins has cleared this line in six of his last 10 games, despite the fact that he’s only started one of those matchups. Over that 10-game stretch, Wiggins is averaging 15.4 points on 12.0 shots per game while shooting 44.4 percent from 3.
He should step up for this offense on Wednesday.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jrue Holiday UNDER 9.5 Points (-120)
I’m not buying Jrue Holiday, who has an injured finger, in this matchup against one of the best defenses in the NBA.
Holiday is struggling shooting the ball as of late, clearing 9.5 points in just two times over his last 10 games, averaging 7.6 points on 7.7 shots attempts per game over that stretch. With Kristaps Porzingis potentially returning in this game, Holiday should have an even smaller role on offense in this game.
Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma City has been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but over its last 10 games, it’s also No. 1 in the league in offensive rating.
Boston is fourth in offensive rating over that stretch, and the C’s are very willing to bomb away from 3-point land – which usually leads to some high-scoring games.
In fact, the OVER is 18-16 in Boston’s home games and 16-14-1 in OKC’s road games this season.
The loss of Jalen Williams certainly hurts OKC, but it appears there’s a chance Kristaps Porzingis could return for Boston (he’s listed as questionable).
While the Thunder are No. 2 in the league in opponent points per game, they’ve given up some pretty big numbers as of late, including 140 to the Nuggets on Monday and 128 to the Houston Rockets earlier this month.
I expect both of these teams to light things up on the offensive end in what could be an NBA Finals preview.
Pick: OVER 229 (-108 at DraftKings)
