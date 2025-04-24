Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Predictions for SGA, Zach Edey, Hartenstein)
The Memphis Grizzlies’ backs are against the wall on Thursday night as they take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs.
After dropping each of the first two games in OKC by a combined 70 points, Memphis is a massive underdog in Game 3.
I’m buying the Thunder to win this game, but there’s also a ton of prop bets worth considering for this playoff battle.
I’ve narrowed things down to my top three, including yet another play for big man Isaiah Hartenstein – someone I bet on in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Tuesday.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the plays I’m taking on Thursday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Grizzlies
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
- Zach Edey UNDER 8.5 Points (-130)
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Isaiah Hartenstein has cleared this line in back-to-back games for the Thunder in the playoffs, and I’m going back to the well in Game 3.
During the regular season, Hartenstein averaged 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game (14.5 rebounds and assists), and he needed less than 30 minutes of playing time in Game 1 and Game 2 to clear this line.
To finish the regular season, Hartenstein had 13 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his final 12 games. Even on the road, he’s worth a look – especially if Memphis trots Zach Edey out for another 26 minutes in Game 3.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
It hasn’t been a good start to the postseason for SGA, but the MVP candidate still scored 27 points in Game 2 despite shooting just 10-for-29 from the field.
This is a prime buy-low spot for Gilgeus-Alexander, who averaged an NBA-best 32.7 points per game during the regular season.
Even if bettors are turned off by the poor percentages this postseason, SGA’s usage remains rock solid. In a road game against Memphis, he may have to play a few more minutes for OKC to truly put this game away, and the Grizzlies haven’t exactly stopped the star guard from getting to his spots in this series.
Zach Edey UNDER 8.5 Points (-130)
So far this postseason, Zach Edey has played 19:39 and 26:08 for the Grizzlies, struggling to make any impact on the offensive end.
Edey has just four points in each game, and he’s taken eight shots total in the series. This is a tough matchup for the big man, as the Thunder have a ton of size down low in Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.
During the regular season, OKC allowed the fewest points per game in the paint of any team. I expect that trend to continue, making the UNDER an easy bet for Edey at this line.
