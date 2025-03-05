Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to extend their winning streak to five games on Wednesday night when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis has fallen in the standings in the Western Conference during a three-game losing streak, and it hasn’t had Ja Morant in either of the last two games due to a shoulder injury.
The star guard is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup. Plus, All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is week-to-week with an ankle injury that he suffered on Monday.
OKC has won both of the meetings between these teams by double digits, including a 13-point win back on Feb. 8. While Memphis has been one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, can it end the winning streak of the top team in the West?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -8 (-110)
- Grizzlies +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -325
- Grizzlies: +260
Total
- 250 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV):
- Thunder record: 50-11
- Grizzlies record: 38-23
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Alex Caruso – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – available
- Isaiah Joe – questionable
- Dillon Jones – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – questionable
- Jay Huff – out
- John Konchar – questionable
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER Points
Fresh off of a 51-point game, Shai is taking on a Memphis team that is 28th in defensive rating over its last 10 games, down Jaren Jackson Jr. and plays at the fastest pace in the NBA. With the total up at 250, SGA could be in for a huge game on Wednesday.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey OVER Rebounds
The Thunder are 25th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game this season, and Edey may see the floor more when Isaiah Hartenstein is also out there. Plus, the injury to JJJ leaves the Grizzlies a little thin in the frontcourt. Edey is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game since the start of February..
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Memphis is an impressive 22-9 straight up at home this season, but I’m seriously worried about the Grizzlies with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. out of the lineup.
Not only that, but there’s a chance that Morant could miss this game as well, which would really limit the Grizzlies’ offensive ceiling against OKC.
While Memphis has thrived at playing in transition, that may not be successful against the NBA’s No. 1 defense – especially with the Grizzlies banged up. On top of that, Memphis has slipped all the way to 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
That’s only going to get worse without JJJ, and the Thunder have been impressive as road favorites, going 15-11-2 against the spread.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the West’s best team tonight.
Pick: Thunder -8 (-110 at DraftKings)
