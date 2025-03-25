Thunder vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference over the weekend, putting them in a prime spot to rest players and get ready for a playoff run.
However, OKC also needs to do a little work to earn the best record in the NBA, and that starts with tonight’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
On Monday, the Kings came up short against the Boston Celtics even though Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup from an ankle injury.
Can Sacramento pick up a win on the second night of a back-to-back against the West’s top team?
It may have a chance with both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren listed as questionable for OKC.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -10 (-110)
- Kings +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -440
- Kings: +340
Total
- 231 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Thunder record: 59-12
- Kings record: 35-36
Thunder vs. Kings Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Ducas – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – available
- Jalen Williams – questionable
- Chet Holmgren – questionable
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
No team in the NBA has been worse at defending the 3-ball than the Sacramento Kings.
Not only has Sacramento allowed 14.7 made 3s per game (28th in the NBA), but it is dead last in opponent 3-point percentage as well.
That sets up well for MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers on 5.8 attempts per game (37.0 percent) this season. SGA is set at just 1.5 3s for this matchup, and I love the OVER.
Since the All-Star break, SGA has made multiple shots from deep in 11 of 15 games, shooting 40.9 percent from downtown over that stretch. He also is 5-for-13 from 3 in two games against the Kings, clearing this prop one time.
He’s a must bet on Tuesday night.
Thunder vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Thunder are the team to back in this matchup:
The Sacramento Kings have a brutal back-to-back on Tuesday after they lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Even though Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup, Malik Monk was out on Monday, and the Kings are 10-point dogs at home.
There’s a few concerns here if you’re Sacramento. First off, Jalen Williams has been upgraded to questionable for the Thunder, who are 19-11-2 against the spread as road favorites and currently on a six-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Kings are just 1-6 against the spread as home underdogs. Plus, the Kings have struggled mightily over their last 10 games, ranking 24th in the NBA in net rating. OKC has won nine games over this 10-game stretch while posting an NBA-best +14.1 net rating.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Thunder – especially if Holmgren and Williams suit up tonight.
Pick: Thunder -10 (-110 at DraftKings)
