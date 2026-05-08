Thunder vs. Lakers Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 3 (Los Angeles Home Underdogs vs. Oklahoma City)

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that a return home can change their fortunes in their second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder made it look easy at home, covering as -16.5 and -15.5 favorites in Games 1 and 2. Oklahoma City has now won all six of its games this postseason.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has lost four of its last five after taking a 3-0 lead in the first round against Houston.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Thunder vs. Lakers Game 3 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 9.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -8.5 (-110)

Lakers +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Thunder -375

Lakers +295

Total

211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Thunder are still fairly big favorites here on the road at -8.5. Oklahoma City’s moneyline odds of -375 imply a nearly 80% chance of winning Game 3.

The total went UNDER 213.5 in Game 1 and then well OVER 211.5 in Game 2. We see this Game 3 total open up at that same 211.5 number.

Los Angeles Home Underdogs vs. Oklahoma City

This is a familiar situation for the Thunder.

After being -16.5 and -17.5 favorites at home against the Suns, and winning both games by double digits, then went into Phoenix as -8.5 favorites in Game 3 and then -10.5 favorites in Game 4.

The Lakers were also home underdogs in Games 1 and 2 against Houston, but only at +2.5 and +5.5. They were actually favorites in Game 5, but lost outright despite the -3.5 spread.

Oklahoma City has now won seven straight games over Los Angeles dating back to last season. The Thunder covered in all seven victories, including as -6.5 road favorites in February and -18.0 road favorites last month.

The Thunder are showing why they’re head and shoulders above the rest of the league, and the Lakers may only have a fighting chance if Luka Doncic makes an unexpected comeback from injury.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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