Thunder vs. Lakers Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 3 (Los Angeles Home Underdogs vs. Oklahoma City)
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The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that a return home can change their fortunes in their second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder made it look easy at home, covering as -16.5 and -15.5 favorites in Games 1 and 2. Oklahoma City has now won all six of its games this postseason.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles has lost four of its last five after taking a 3-0 lead in the first round against Houston.
Let’s get right into the opening odds for Thunder vs. Lakers Game 3 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 9.
Thunder vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -8.5 (-110)
- Lakers +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder -375
- Lakers +295
Total
- 211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Thunder are still fairly big favorites here on the road at -8.5. Oklahoma City’s moneyline odds of -375 imply a nearly 80% chance of winning Game 3.
The total went UNDER 213.5 in Game 1 and then well OVER 211.5 in Game 2. We see this Game 3 total open up at that same 211.5 number.
Los Angeles Home Underdogs vs. Oklahoma City
This is a familiar situation for the Thunder.
After being -16.5 and -17.5 favorites at home against the Suns, and winning both games by double digits, then went into Phoenix as -8.5 favorites in Game 3 and then -10.5 favorites in Game 4.
The Lakers were also home underdogs in Games 1 and 2 against Houston, but only at +2.5 and +5.5. They were actually favorites in Game 5, but lost outright despite the -3.5 spread.
Oklahoma City has now won seven straight games over Los Angeles dating back to last season. The Thunder covered in all seven victories, including as -6.5 road favorites in February and -18.0 road favorites last month.
The Thunder are showing why they’re head and shoulders above the rest of the league, and the Lakers may only have a fighting chance if Luka Doncic makes an unexpected comeback from injury.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop