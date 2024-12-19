Thunder vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
Fresh off an NBA Cup Championship game loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road on Thursday night to take on the Orlando Magic and Jalen Suggs.
Orlando is in a tough spot, as it is down two All-Star level wings in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner due to oblique injuries. The Magic fought through with Paolo hurt, but they’ve now dropped back-to-back games without Wagner, scoring just 200 total points over that two-game stretch.
Now, Orlando finds itself as a home underdog to the best defense in the NBA.
Orlando is an impressive 10-1 at home, but can it knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, who hold the No. 1 seed in the West?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -6.5 (-110)
- Magic +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -258
- Magic: +210
Total
- 211.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Thunder record: 20-5
- Magic record: 17-11
Thunder vs. Magic Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Ducas – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Mac McClung – out
Thunder vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 10.5 Points (-125)
After dropping 16 in the Thunder’s loss to Milwaukee in the NBA Cup final, I think he could be in line for another big game on Thursday.
Hartenstein is averaging 12.5 points on 9.5 shot attempts per game this season, clearing 10.5 points in seven of his 10 games (excluding the NBA Cup Final). Don’t be shocked if Hartenstein finds himself in double figures again tonight.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jalen Suggs OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
Jalen Suggs shot awfully in his last game against the Knicks, going 4-for-19 from the field and finishing with nine points.
Despite that, I’m still buying the volume for the Magic guard with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner still out of the lineup.
In his last four games, Suggs has attempted 19, 18, 26 and 19 shots – a major step forward from his usual role.
OKC does have the No. 1 defense in the NBA, but Suggs has scored 22, 26 and 32 points in his three other games with this increased usage.
Thunder vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Magic are a scrappy team, but with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner out of the lineup with oblique injuries, they are also one of the worst offenses in the NBA.
That’s going to be an issue against an OKC team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating and is winning games when favored by an average margin of over 10 points per game.
The Magic had not lost a game at home until Sunday against the New York Knicks, but they were held to just 91 points in that game and lost by nine.
I wouldn't be shocked to see OKC pull off a road win, especially since the Thunder are 7-4 ATS as road favorites this season, winning those games by an average margin of 11.3 points per game.
Pick: Thunder -6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.