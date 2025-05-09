Thunder vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Target Chet Holmgren, Russell Westbrook)
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a 149-point game to even their second-round series with the Denver Nuggets, and they’re favored in Game 3 in Denver by 4.5 points.
This game has a massive total (233.5 points), which could lead to a few OVERs in the points prop market on Friday night.
I’m backing one Denver bench player in the points market, and there is a defensive prop that I love for Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, who has been everywhere to open this series.
Here’s a breakdown of each of these props for a crucial Game 3 in the Western Conference semifinals.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Russell Westbrook OVER 12.5 Points (-130)
- Chet Holmgren OVER 3.5 Steals and Blocks (+100)
- Michael Porter Jr. UNDER 10.5 Points (+100)
Russell Westbrook OVER 12.5 Points (-130)
This has been an impressive postseason for Russell Westbrook, who has at least 14 points in every game that he’s been able to finish in these playoffs.
In Game 2, with Denver struggling and scoring just 106 points, Russ had a strong game. He finished with 19 points on 11 shots in less than 22 minutes.
Russ is averaging 15.0 points per game in eight playoff performances, and that includes the Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers where he scored three points in less than nine minutes.
With the Nuggets benching Michael Porter Jr. for Russ down the stretch in some of these games, the former league MVP is worth a look to clear this line once again.
Chet Holmgren OVER 3.5 Steals and Blocks (+100)
Holmgren has been awesome defensively in this series, picking up six blocks and three steals, clearing this line in each of the first two games.
In fact, Chet has cleared this prop in three straight games, and he’s showing why he averaged nearly three blocks per game in the regular season.
Denver doesn’t have many answers to deal with Chet’s athleticism and size on the defensive end, and it’s worth noting that the Nuggets were 19th in the NBA in the regular season in opponent blocks per game.
At even money, I love this prop for Chet on Friday night.
Michael Porter Jr. UNDER 10.5 Points (+100)
This postseason, MPJ has five games with single-digit points, and he’s really struggled in this series, scoring 10 total points on 3-of-18 shooting from the field.
That’s simply not going to cut it, and Denver benched him down the stretch of Game 1, something we’ve seen at times in this postseason.
With Westbrook playing so well, it’s hard to bet on MPJ, especially since he’s nursing a shoulder injury that has clearly impacted his offensive game. After watching the Nuggets forward shoot just 39.2 percent from the field in his first nine games this postseason, I’m going to fade him in a limited role on Friday.
