Thunder vs. Pacers Best Prop Bets for Game 4 of NBA Finals (Bet on Jalen Williams, Tyrese Haliburton)
Looking to get in on the action betting on Game 4 of the NBA Finals?
The player prop market is a fun way to get involved in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Indiana Pacers matchup, especially since there are several All-Star level players in this series.
So far, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have emerged as the clear favorites to win the NBA Finals MVP award, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on some secondary players in the prop market as well.
On Friday night, I’m eyeing Jalen Williams, Haliburton and TJ McConnell for my favorite prop bet picks.
Best Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Pacers Game 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Williams UNDER 5.5 Assists (-145)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
- TJ McConnell OVER 13.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Jalen Williams UNDER 5.5 Assists (-145)
Thunder forward Jalen Williams has been a tough player to predict this postseason, as he’s had some up-and-down shooting games.
So, I’m looking to his assist prop on Friday night, which I think is a tick too high for Game 4.
Williams is averaging 5.2 assists per game on 9.9 potential assists in the playoffs, but he’s only had five games (out of 19) with six or more dimes. One of those games was Game 1 of this series, but since then Williams has eight assists in two games.
I expect the Thunder to put the ball in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands as much as possible in Game 4 in a must-win scenario, which could limit JDub as a playmaker.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Haliburton was a much more active part of the Pacers’ offense in Game 3, recording his best assist total of the series (11) and picking up nine rebounds in the process. He also scored 22 points – his most of the series – in a dominant performance.
In the playoffs, Haliburton is averaging 9.4 assists on 15.9 potential assists per game, and he’s putting up 6.3 rebounds on 8.9 rebound chances per game.
With the Thunder opting to play small, it has opened up some more rebounding opportunities for the entire Pacers roster, including Haliburton who had 10 boards in Game 1.
I think this line is a little low for the Indiana star, especially if he’s able to reach double-digit assists again in Game 4. Haliburton has six games (in his last nine) where he’s picked up 15 or more rebounds and assists.
TJ McConnell OVER 13.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
So far in this series, TJ McConnell has put up 14, 17 and 20 points, rebounds and assists, and he has yet to clear 20 minutes played in a single game.
McConnell has made his impact felt all postseason long, averaging 8.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He’s cleared 13.5 PRA in 10 of his 19 playoff games, and he’s clearly given the Thunder some issues in this series, shooting 12-for-21 from the field in three games.
I think this number is a little too low for McConnell on Friday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.