Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 26
There may not be a hotter team in the NBA than the Indiana Pacers, as they’ve won five games in a row and closed out their Western Conference swing with road wins over Sacramento and Golden State.
Now, the Pacers are back at home (where they are 8-4 straight up this season) to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC currently holds the No. 1 seed in the West, and it’s been impressive on the road, going 8-4-1 against the spread as a road favorite.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-0 against the spread as home underdogs, and they rank No. 12 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Can Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers start to make a run to move up the Eastern Conference standings?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -5.5 (-105)
- Pacers +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -218
- Pacers: +180
Total
- 227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Thunder record: 23-5
- Pacers record: 15-15
Thunder vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Alex Caruso – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Pacers Injury Report
- James Wiseman – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Tristen Newton – questionable
- Myles Turner – questionable
Thunder vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-110)
This is a great matchup for Oklahoma City big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who terrorized the Pacers on the glass in the playoffs as a member of the New York Knicks last season.
Hartenstein is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, and now he gets to face a Pacers team that is just 27th in the NBA in rebounding percentage. Hartenstein is also averaging 22.1 rebound chances per game this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Haliburton has been a completely different player at home this season, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3.
On the road? Haliburton is averaging just 15.3 points per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from 3.
So, I’m backing him at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. Hali has cleared 17.5 points in five of his last six games at home.
Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma City is the No. 1 team in the NBA in net rating this season, and it has a great record against the spread on the road.
Still, I’m fading it against this red hot Pacers team on Thursday.
Indiana is third in the league in net rating over this five-game winning streak, posting the No. 4 offense and No. 5 defense in the NBA with some wins over quality opponents.
While the Thunder may end up winning this game, it’s hard to see them blowing out the Pacers at home, where they’ve been a significantly better team in the 2024-25 season.
Overall, the Pacers’ net rating jumps 5.4 points per 100 possessions at home compared to on the road. I expect them to keep this game close on Thursday.
Pick: Pacers +5.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
