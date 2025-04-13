Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference locked up for months, but that hasn't stopped them from winning. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games and are riding a three-game win streak into the final game of the regular season.
In that game, they'll face one of the worst teams in the NBA has to offer: the New Orleans Pelicans.
Few people doubt the Thunder will win the game, but can they cover the huge spread? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -13 (-110)
- Pelicans +13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder -800
- Pelicans +550
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN
- Thunder record: 67-14
- Pelicans record: 21-60
Thunder vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Jalen Williams, F - Game Time Decision
- Cason Wallace, G - Game Time Decision
- Chet Holmgren, PF - Game Time Decision
- Isaiah Hartenstein, C - Game Time Decision
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG - Game Time Decision
Pelicans Injury Report
- Yves Missi, C - Game Time Decision
- Kelly Olynk, PF - Game Time Decision
- Karlo Matkovic, C - Game Time Decision
- Bruce Brown, SF - Game Time Decision
- Brandon Boston, SG - Game Time Decision
Thunder vs. Pelicans Player to Watch in Prop Market
- Chet Holmgren
The Pelicans have struggled rebounding the ball all season, ranking 24th in rebounding rate, grabbing just 49.0% of rebounds. That could lead to a big game on the glass for Chet Holmgren, who's averaging 8.0 rebounds per game this season. Consider the OVER on his rebounds total.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Thunder have been the best bet all season, going 52-26-4 against the spread for a cover rate of 66.7%. I see no reason why we shouldn't bet them one more time in the regular season in their finale against the Pelicans.
The Pelicans' bad shooting her been even worse of late. They rank 26th in effective field goal percentage at 52.0%, but that number drops to 50.7% over their last three games. They're also one of the few teams that have worse shooting numbers when playing on their home court compared to on the road.
I'll lay the points with the Thunder and try to cash in on themone more time before the postseason.
Pick: Thunder -13 (-110)
