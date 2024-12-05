Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
Don’t look now, but the Toronto Raptors and RJ Barrett have won two games in a row – against the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers – and are now 6-4 straight up at home heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC has the best record in the Western Conference after picking up a win on Tuesday in the final day of NBA Cup Group Play, and it does come into this matchup as a sizable road favorite.
However, the Raptors are turning things around with Scottie Barnes back in the lineup, and they rank 11th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Barrett is having a massive scoring season, and the Raptors may have a chance to make the play-in tournament if Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley are able to return to action sooner rather than later.
All that being said, competing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company is going to be tough, especially since OKC blew out Utah on Tuesday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -9 (-112)
- Raptors +9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -440
- Raptors: +340
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Thunder record: 16-5
- Raptors record: 7-15
Thunder vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Dillon Jones – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Jamison Battle – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- DJ Carton – out
- Gradey Dick – questionable
- Bruce Brown – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
Thunder vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 3.5 Assists (-135)
Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein has been great in his first few games since returning from a fractured hand, and he’s shown the passing ability that made him such a coveted asset this offseason.
Through six games, Hartenstein is averaging 4.2 assists per game, clearing this prop four times. He now takes on a Toronto team that ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent points per game and gives up nearly 26 assists per night. He’s a solid bet in this prop on Thursday.
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
- RJ Barrett OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
Raptors wing RJ Barrett has gotten off to a great start in the 2024-25 season, averaging 23.9 points per game. He’s cleared 22.5 points in six of his last nine games, including three straight games with 25 or more points.
OKC does have the No. 1 defense in the NBA this season, but RJ is going to get up a ton of shots. He’s attempted at least 15 shots in 17 of his 19 games, and he’s taken 14 or more shots in every single game. I’ll back him to stay hot on Thursday night.
Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors have been underdogs in all 10 of their home games this season, but they've won six of them outright and are 8-2 against the spread.
There’s no doubt that the team's ceiling is higher with Barnes in the lineup, as the Raptors have gone 5-6 straight up with the All-Star forward and 2-9 without him.
So, are they undervalued in this matchup?
OKC is certainly the superior team, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in net rating this season, but it has only gone 5-4 against the spread as a road favorite.
The Thunder still have a net rating over nearly seven points better than the Raptors in each team’s last 10 games, so this is still a tough scenario for Toronto to cover. Despite that, in the first meeting after the Barrett-Quickley deal last season, the Raptors took OKC to two overtimes.
I think this game will be closer than oddsmakers think on Thursday.
Pick: Raptors +9 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
