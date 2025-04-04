Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
A 70-win season is still in play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they’ve won 11 games in a row and need just six more wins (in six games) to reach the 70-win threshold.
OKC has a historic net rating, and it also ranks No. 1 in the league in defensive rating, displaying all-round dominance for basically all of the campaign.
On Friday, the Thunder hit the road to play the No. 2 seed in the West – the Houston Rockets – who have a chance to get a statement win ahead of the playoffs. Houston has defied many expectations this season, and it’s aiming to hold off a chasing pack of the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and others for the No. 2 seed.
Since these teams played in the NBA Cup, this is the fifth time that they’ll match up during the regular season. OKC currently holds a 3-1 advantage, but will Houston spoil its quest for a 70-win campaign?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Thunder vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -6 (-110)
- Rockets +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -245
- Rockets: +200
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, Space City Network
- Thunder record: 64-12
- Rockets record: 50-27
Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Dillon Brooks – out
Thunder vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chet Holmgren OVER 2.5 Blocks (+105)
Thunder big man Chet Holmgren had six blocks in his last game, and he’s averaging 2.4 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season.
This is a great matchup for Holmgren on paper, as the Rockets are allowing the third-most blocks to opponents in the NBA in the 2024-25 season.
In his two games against the Rockets this season, Holmgren has three blocks in each of them. Getting this prop at plus money is an absolute steal on Friday night.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-125)
Rockets wing Amen Thompson is one of the most dynamic players in the NBA, and he’s been a rebounding machine this season, averaging 8.2 per game.
Thompson has cleared 7.5 boards in 16 of his 22 games since Feb. 1, averaging 8.6 boards per game over that stretch. In two games off the bench against the Thunder earlier this season, Thompson had seven boards in each of them despite playing less than 30 minutes in both.
Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Thunder aren’t sitting any of their key rotation players in this game, a sign that they’re going to make a push for the 70-win mark this season.
OKC has wins by nine, 15 and 19 points against the Rockets this season, with its lone loss coming by just three points.
The Thunder have the best defensive rating by nearly four points per 100 possessions this season, and Houston’s offense is the big concern – especially in the half court – for it ahead of the playoffs.
Plus, OKC has been dominant when favored on the road, covering the spread 20 times (20-11-2) this season – the fourth-best mark in the NBA.
I’ll back the Thunder at this price on Friday.
Pick: Thunder -6 (-110 at DraftKings)
