Thunder vs. Spurs Opening Odds for Game 6 (San Antonio Favored to Force a Game 7)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have their backs against the wall heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, as they need to win back-to-back games to reach the NBA Finals this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business in Game 5 at home, holding the Spurs to just 40.2 percent from the field and under 30 percent from 3 in a 13-point win.

OKC is now 2-1 at home in this series, and it will have two chances to win one game to reach the NBA Finals for the second season in a row.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as favorites at home in Game 6, and this marks just the seventh time all season that the Thunder are set as underdogs. They’ve only been underdogs three times with SGA in the lineup, with all of those games coming in this series.

Since OKC has been without Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, the Spurs have a chance to force a Game 7 on their home floor, though history isn’t on their side when it comes to this series.

In NBA history, over 80 percent of teams that win Game 5 in a series that is tied 2-2 go on to advance, putting the Spurs in a tough spot. Step one for Wemby and company is to win on Thursday, so let’s take a look at the opening odds for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder +3.5 (-110)

Spurs -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Thunder: +136

Spurs: -162

Total

219.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

San Antonio was favored by 1.5 points in both Games 3 and 4 at home, so it’s interesting that even off of a loss, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 points in Game 6.

Game 4 was a blowout win by San Antonio, and it was the first game in the series where both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell didn’t play for the Thunder. If both players remain out on Thursday night, the Spurs may end up closing as even bigger favorites.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 Preview

San Antonio’s defense was the difference in Game 4 of this series, but the Thunder figured some things out at home, shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range.

Mark Daigneault went with a new starting lineup, putting Jared McCain next to SGA for more offense, and the former first-round pick responded with a huge game, scoring 20 points on 19 shots. Alex Caruso (22 points) and SGA (32 points) led the way for the Thunder, who have lost just one game at home in the 2026 postseason.

History isn’t on the Spurs’ side when it comes to this series, but they certainly could at least force a Game 7. Teams that won Game 5 in a best-of-seven series that was tied 2-2 went on to win the series 82% of the time (198-44 series record).

Still, when it comes to playing at home, the Spurs only have two losses (Game 3 of this series and Game 1 against Minnesota) on their home floor when Wemby finishes a game this postseason. Overall, San Antonio was 32-8 at home in the regular season and it is 5-3 so far in the playoffs.

If the Spurs can limit the Thunder from 3-point range, they’ll have a chance to extend this series. San Antonio hung around for a lot of Game 5 even though Wembanyama shot just 4-for-15 from the field, and he’ll need to have a bounce-back game if the Spurs want to play again on Saturday for a chance to reach the Finals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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