Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
The San Antonio Spurs won a thriller on Saturday night, upsetting the Memphis Grizzlies on a De’Aaron Fox game-winning shot.
Now, San Antonio has a tough turnaround on Sunday, as it’ll take on the No. 1 team in the Western Conference – the Oklahoma City Thunder – in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
With Victor Wembanyama out for the season, the Spurs are unlikely to make the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, but can they spoil the Thunder’s quest for the best record in the NBA tonight?
OKC has won back-to-back games after blowing a lead to Minnesota on Monday, and oddsmakers have set it as a double-digit favorite in this game.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, player props to bet, and my prediction.
Thunder vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -13.5 (-108)
- Spurs +13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -850
- Spurs: +575
Total
- 238 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Thunder record: 48-11
- Spurs record: 25-33
Thunder vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Branden Carlson – out
- Ousmane Dieng – questionable
- Alex Ducas – out
- Isaiah Joe – out
- Dillon Jones – available
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
Oklahoma City big man Isaiah Hartenstein should be in line for a massive role on Sunday, as Chet Holmgren has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
That sets up well for Hartenstein, who is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season. The Spurs are struggling on the glass without Wemby, ranking dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage in their last 10 games. Without Chet there to steal some boards, Hartenstein should clear his season average on Sunday.
The Thunder big man has 12 or more boards in 22 of his 39 games this season.
Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
These teams haven’t played since November, and both squads look a little different at this point in the season.
Victor Wembanyama is out for the season for San Antonio, but star guard De’Aaron Fox is now with the franchise. For Oklahoma City, Chet Holmgren is out, Isaiah Hartenstein is healthy, and role players like Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe are out.
With all that being said, I’m buying the Thunder in this game, with San Antonio playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Wemby’s injury has crushed the Spurs, as they are a bottom-10 defense over their last 10 games and are in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating over that stretch. While the Spurs did beat the Grizzlies on a Fox game-winner on Saturday, this is a tough turnaround against the best team in the West.
Overall, San Antonio is under .500 against the spread as a home underdog and just 4-6 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
The Thunder, on the other hand, are 14-11-2 against the spread as road favorites, posting an average scoring margin of +10.5 points in those games.
I think OKC rolls in this matchup.
Pick: Thunder -13.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
