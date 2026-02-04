Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

The matchup of the night in the NBA takes place in San Antonio, as Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fifth and final time in the regular season.

This has become a budding rivalry in the Western Conference between two young contenders, and the Spurs currently lead the season series 3-1. San Antonio did drop the last game between these teams, but it comes into this clash with a rest advantage.

The Thunder played the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night and blew them out despite the fact that Jalen Williams (hamstring is out of the lineup.

SGA and Chet Holmgren were both questionable for that matchup, but they played in the game. It would be shocking to see them miss Wednesday’s matchup, especially since San Antonio has given them trouble this season.

Oddsmakers have set OKC as the favorite in this game, although we’ve seen a pair of big wins for both teams. Will this one come down to the wire instead?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -2.5 (-205)

Spurs +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Thunder: -125

Spurs: +105

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Thunder record: 40-11

Spurs record: 33-16

Thunder vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Spurs Injury Report

Stephon Castle – questionable

David Jones Garcia – out

Lindy Waters III – out

Dylan Harper – questionable

Jeremy Sochan – out

Thunder vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+116)

In today’s best prop bets for SI Betting , I broke down why Wemby is worth a look in the prop market:

Wemby hasn’t shot the 3-ball very well this season, but I like this matchup for him against an OKC team that is 28th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

The Spurs star has knocked down just 35.5 percent of his attempts from 3, but he’s averaging over two made 3s per game (on over six attempts) over his last 14 matchups since returning from a knee injury.

Wemby had seven games during that stretch with multiple 3s made, and I think he may be undervalued at +116 to knock down a couple of shots from deep against this defense.

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs have been home dogs just twice so far this season, covering in both of those matchups, and I’m buying them in this game as they look for a fourth win over OKC.

The Thunder are an NBA-worst 1-6 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and they’ve been without some key rotation pieces in Jalen Williams in Ajay Mitchell in recent games.

The Spurs have given the Thunder trouble with their young guards (both Harper and Castle are questionable) and if they play, I think San Antonio is live to pull off an upset.

For as good as the Thunder have been this season, they are 12-12 against the spread as road favorites and 15-8 straight up against teams over .500.

The Spurs are in a great spot to cover at home with a rest advantage on Wednesday.

Pick: Spurs +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

